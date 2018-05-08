Health · Sports

The baseball team with a heart

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 8, 2018
St. Louis is the greatest baseball city in America. Anyone who’s ever watched a game there knows that.

But this SportsCenter mini-documentary reveals another reason: the Cardinals have a heart, which is why they traded a player last year to Oakland. So he could be near his mother for her last few months.