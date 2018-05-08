The baseball team with a heart

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:
St. Louis is the greatest baseball city in America. Anyone who’s ever watched a game there knows that.
But this SportsCenter mini-documentary reveals another reason: the Cardinals have a heart, which is why they traded a player last year to Oakland. So he could be near his mother for her last few months.
"It's important to spend time with her, because we're running out of it."
Being traded from the Cardinals to the A's in 2017 meant that Stephen Piscotty could be closer to his mother who has ALS: pic.twitter.com/k7hPfpUV0H
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2018