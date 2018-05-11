Arts & Culture

That feeling when your prom date is a cardboard cutout

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 11, 2018
After several weeks of trying, Gina Smith, has an answer from Nino Niederreiter of the Minnesota Wild, whom she asked to go to a #TwitterProm to raise money for Children’s Hospitals & Clinics tomorrow.

The answer? “No.” But here’s a picture.

TwitterProm will be held anyway at the Amsterdam Bar and Grill in St. Paul on Saturday.