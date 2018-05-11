That feeling when your prom date is a cardboard cutout

After several weeks of trying, Gina Smith, has an answer from Nino Niederreiter of the Minnesota Wild, whom she asked to go to a #TwitterProm to raise money for Children’s Hospitals & Clinics tomorrow.
Alright people, I'm formally asking @thelnino22 to #TwitterProm!
What do you say Nino??? Will you come with me to our prom party?
cc: @mnwild @mnwildPR pic.twitter.com/hpo13eFWsl
— Gina (@Peril_in_Pink) April 22, 2018
The answer? “No.” But here’s a picture.
Oh my god. This is the most hilarious gift ever.
I asked @thelnino22 to #TwitterProm but he's overseas, so the @mnwild gave me a cardboard Nino to serve as my date instead 😂 pic.twitter.com/oXiCk8wcGU
— Gina (@Peril_in_Pink) May 11, 2018
TwitterProm will be held anyway at the Amsterdam Bar and Grill in St. Paul on Saturday.