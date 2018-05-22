Judge lets teen facing manslaughter sentence out of jail for graduation

Alex Lingor, 17, of Sioux Falls, S.D., pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February after he chased down a car when its occupants took off with the marijuana he was trying to sell them. Kareem Cisse, 15, died in the crash.

All this over 2 grams of marijuana for which Lingor intended to charge $25.

Lingor, a senior, will leave jail to walk onto a stage next month to receive his high school diploma, and that has Cisse’s family and friends livid, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports. A judge granted him “a few hours” furlough to get the diploma.

“It’s not right,” said Andre Jordan, a family friend “(Kareem’s mom) is still grieving. It’s like a spit in her face.”

So Jordan and others demonstrated yesterday in Sioux Falls. He says he’ll walk up and down Minnesota Avenue every day until graduation day.

“Kareem didn’t get to graduate,” Jordan Randle, another protester, said. “I came out here because he deserves justice.”

Randle said her brother, who was sent to prison for manslaughter in an accidental shooting, was denied a request to attend his grandmother’s funeral by the same judge.

Lingor, who was 16 at the time of the crash, was tried as an adult but has not yet been sentenced.