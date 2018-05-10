Maple Lake celebrates teacher signing day

A few days ago, a local TV station gave a ridiculous amount of airtime to a local high school football player who announced what college he wants to go to.

We love our sports and the people who play them, but something is a little out of whack. Football players aren’t going to change many people’s lives.

Teachers? That’s another story.

So why don’t we make a big deal out of students who announce what college they’re going to go to in order to become teachers?

On Wednesday, Maple Lake did.

Maple Lake seniors who intend to become teachers were recognized before school this morning. pic.twitter.com/LeUlz3dEY0 — Mark Redemske (@MarkRedemske) May 10, 2018

Congratulations to these future educators from Maple Lake, Minnesota. Inspired by @Norwalk_HS #mshsl pic.twitter.com/q0Yw3Pvjp3 — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) May 10, 2018

It is believed to be the first such ceremony in the state.