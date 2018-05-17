It was a nice evening for sailing on Lake Superior, until it wasn’t

According to the reaction this video is getting, there are a lot of sailing experts on social media with advice to give.

Joaquin Figueroa was on Canal Park when he spotted the sailboat and its crew in distress by the Aerial Lift Bridge on Wednesday.

Today in canal park #share Posted by Joaquin Figueroa on Wednesday, May 16, 2018

The boat was part of the Wednesday night sailing races and winds were about 38 mph at the time, KBJR reported.

It’s not a good spot to have a bad sailing moment; there are lots of people with cameras. (language warning)

I've never experienced the wind shift like it just did, and I don't think this guy had either. * Jukin Media Verified *Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/989511For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com. Posted by Kevin Bocifous on Wednesday, May 16, 2018

It was a typical evening on Superior. The temperature dropped quickly and the wind storm came from nowhere, allowing little time to make safe harbor.