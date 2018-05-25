Increasingly, students aren’t surprised when someone shoots up their school

There was another school shooting today, this time in Noblesville, Indiana.

A new theme is emerging from students in these shootings.

Students expect someone to open fire on them now.

“I had a feeling it would happen eventually,” a middle school student tells the Indianapolis Star.

As for the adults, they’re still in denial.

“This happens in high school, not here,” said Chad Lancaster, whose eighth-grade daughter called her mother while hiding under a desk.

“Never thought that this would happen,” Maria Rooney, another parent, said. “Not in Noblesville.”

Parents might want to get on the same page as their kids.

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community — you are on our hearts and in our prayers,” Vice President Mike Pence, a former governor of Indiana, said in a statement.

“Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough to keep our students and educators safe. We need to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people,” the Indiana Teachers Association responded.