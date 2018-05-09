We have proof today that Americans have not lost their insatiable curiosity, at least where allergies and sniffles are concerned.

Eric Henderson of Millville, N.J., wanted to find out how much pollen is in a tree.

There’s only one way to obtain this information of course. You get into a backhoe and ram a tree, of course.

