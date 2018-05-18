Home is where the heart is

I don’t want to minimize or take anything away from the coverage of today’s shooting in Texas, nor the issues that it recalls to the public discourse. At the same time, however, it’s important to take a moment to provide some coverage of an event that isn’t going to get any coverage and yet is no less a testimonial to the human condition.

A few weeks ago, the Bohrer family of Hugo, Minn., lived lives of uncertainty because Ashlyn, 15, had a failing heart. But when another family had the worst day imaginable, they got a call to drive to Milwaukee for a heart transplant.

Mama wanted to listen to her angel heart….first time of many I’m guessing. Pretty special to witness. Posted by Ashlyn's Army on Tuesday, April 24, 2018

A lot of things have to go right and a lot of people have to dedicate their lives to someone else for a person to walk out of a hospital with a different heart than the one they had when they walked in.

Today, they went home.

We are on our way HOME!I find myself overwhelmed with emotions once again. Excitement, fear, gratitude, happiness…I… Posted by Ashlyn's Army on Friday, May 18, 2018

We’re a pretty great species when we want to be.