Goodbye, Nick Coleman

Nick Coleman is dead. We’re the poorer for it.

That includes everyone who loved the legendary Twin Cities newsman, and everyone who couldn’t stand him — two nations that, over the years, remained pretty evenly split, with many people crossing the border.

Pioneer Press reporter Mary Divine wrote a lovely obituary Wednesday.

I worked with him but didn’t know him. But, man, he could write. In 1998, he wrote a package for the Pioneer Press weaving together a history of the First Minnesota at Gettysburg, the fight over a captured battle flag and the stories of modern day re-enactors. You should read it. It’s beautiful.

I’d been at the Pioneer Press for six months when that came out. I was no rookie reporter but I read that and said to myself if that’s the standard here, I’m never gonna see the front page.

RIP, Nick Coleman. The last time he was on @MPRnews was when I chatted w/ him for this quirky story about the time Minneapolis had a mayor for just one day: https://t.co/6DnYwFupGY — Tom Weber (@webertom1) May 16, 2018

“He had this deep knowledge of Minnesota history and culture, but I think he was happiest when he was scolding, and happiest if somebody sent him a fish in the mail,” his brother, Pat, told MPR News. “He knew he had gotten under somebody’s skin and loved that.”

“A lot of media, especially the ones who are just barely holding on, are trying not to get anyone upset and are trying to not be accused of trying to make any difference,” Coleman said in 2009. “And I don’t think it’s just a printing press for making money. It’s supposed to be some kind of higher calling to be in this business, or you might as well be doing something else that has shorter hours and better benefits.”

That can get you in trouble in modern-day newspapering.

“I never thought a columnist’s job was to be loved,” he told MPR’s Cathy Wurzer in the 2009 interview, right after the Star Tribune took his column away and showed him the door at age 58. He had a chance to say “goodbye” in a final column, but he chose not to.

“I was stumped for what to say and how do you say it without sounding pathetic?” he said. “I didn’t want my column to become the world’s tiniest violin. I feel bad that I didn’t say goodbye but I didn’t leave voluntarily. The column was taken away from me and it’s up to someone else to explain why.”

“Nick Coleman was the most exasperating media figure I ever covered,” former media critic David Brauer tweeted. “But you took the s*** because he was so good. His knowledge of Minnesota was encyclopedic. No one flayed pomposity better.”

There wasn’t much he didn’t cover in his column, but he said he had a particular love of covering funerals. His will be held on Friday.

“There was a young Indian soldier from the Cheyenne River Reservation from the middle of South Dakota who’d been killed in Iraq. I went to the reservation for his funeral. It was an amazing, overwhelming, sad and wonderful two-day ceremony. That one would still make me cry if I read it. I love funeral stories. They’re not just sad and grieving, but you hear so many great, wonderful, funny, touching stories at funerals. The press rarely covers someone’s funeral. You should be sad and happy if you’re alive in this world because that’s the kind of world we live in.

Coleman was an organ donor, a designation his father had helped establish on Minnesota driver’s licenses.