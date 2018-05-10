Dispatches from the school custodian

Theme of the day: School custodians.

Alvin L. Randlett, of Covington, KY., pinched his pennies during his 32 years as a school janitor.

He died in December 2015, fourteen years after retiring, still with $175,000 to his name.

This week they settled his estate — mostly from his home and a small pension — and, apparently in accordance with his wishes — the money was given to the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund.

“It was Alvin’s last wish to help with those who can’t help themselves,” his friend tells Cincinnati.com.

“It’s the type of selflessness we don’t see day in and day out,” the state’s attorney general said.

We should, of course, which is why this press release from the union representing custodians of ISD 191 Burnsville-Eagan- Savage School District seems timely.

One of them — Mark Glende, Head Custodian at Sioux Trail Elementary School — was honored in Washington this week. He was one of five honored with a RISE award, given by a coalition of school unions.

From the release:

Mark was recognized for his proven track record of going above and beyond to make the school a safe, welcoming and enriching place for all the students. He has painted a world map on the playground, painted numbers and fractions on steps to help younger students learn math and even painted inspirational words on the gym walls in his effort to turn “dead space” into “learning spaces.” Mark even volunteered to shave his head for a student body fundraiser for Pennies for Patients.

In Ambler, Pa., Lenny Robinson is getting some love for starting a homework club for struggling students.

He’s the custodian at the town’s school.

He convinced adults to volunteer their time.

You have somebody to listen to you, you have a hug if you need it, there’s smiles all around,” Robinson, known as “Mr. Lenny,” said.

“I would always ask the kids, ‘Did you do your homework?’ Some of them would say no and most the of time, the yes’s were supposed to be no’s,” he said.

(h/t: Sara Meyer)