Dispatches from Minnesota’s 9th Congressional District

Your “but I don’t feel like working” time waster of the day is finding everything wrong with this Twitter account.
It’s unclear who exactly is behind the fake account or how it suckered 1,532 people into following it. It boosts President Donald Trump, but is it irony or a deliberate attempt to deceive?
Is it time for public #schools all across the country to start #teaching "#White #history" & help counter all the #antiWhite #propaganda in #media today? https://t.co/eRpPUkaZd3
— Rep. Ron Freemen (@RepRonFreemen) May 4, 2018
Whatever. Twitter’s stated intention to rid it of fake accounts is a smokescreen.