This or That

Bicyclist shows police the art of investigating a suspicious package

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 23, 2018
We will not succumb to the temptation for cheap Wisconsin jokes with the video of what happened in Milwaukee the other day.

A backpack on a street corner alarmed enough people that the bomb squad dragged it to the middle of the street, then cordoned the area off and waited.

Then a guy on a bike came along and declared that he would defuse this situation.

No, the backpack was not full of beer.