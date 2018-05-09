People are jerks

Beanbag brawl

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 9, 2018
You get a bunch of men together and the testosterone and alcohol can be explosive.

Witness the charity beanbag tournament in Georgia when a hockey game broke out. The group was raising money for scholarships for deserving students.

There was a dispute over the score and there seemed to be no way to settle it despite the pleas of a woman — of course — to invoke intelligent thought.

