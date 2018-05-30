Airline apologizes for questioning white woman about her biracial son

Lindsay Gottlieb, the head coach for the University of California Women’s Basketball team, said Southwest Airlines didn’t think it was good enough when she showed her son’s passport to the gate agent in Denver, she said in a series of tweets. Her son is biracial.



@SouthwestAir I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to “prove” that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

@SouthwestAir she 1st asked for proof with birth certificate. She then said it’s a “federal law” (not true) but asked me to prove I’m mother with Facebook post.What??Mother next to me said she’s never been asked for proof despite diff last name..not shockingly, not mixed face fam — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

@SouthwestAir it was demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient. Would have missed flight if it was not delayed. I would advise better training for employees to avoid this happening to others — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

So, remember, when traveling, always carry your passport, a birth certificate, and Facebook.

“It isn’t racism it’s Southwest Airlines policy to have the birth certificate they do the same thing to white women with white babies with different last names happened to my daughter we didn’t complain nationally about it,” one commenter said.

That will comes as news to Southwest Airlines, which tells the Boston Globe “although some international travel requires additional paperwork for leaving the country with a minor, domestic travel does not require airlines to match the last name of a child and guardian.”

“While it was upsetting and emotional, I realize that this was just one day of my life where I was uncomfortable and our family was made to feel ‘less than’ whereas others face similar situations on a daily basis,” Gottlieb said. “I hope the coverage this has received can serve as a learning opportunity and that all families — regardless of how ‘traditional’ they may or may not look — are treated with dignity and respect.”

I do feel like as a white female, with a position of privilege, and a platform where someone is going to listen, it is my responsibility to say, ‘Hey, this happened, this isn’t OK,” she told KPIX 5. “And maybe somewhere down the line that helps my son, who is biracial and will be for his entire life.”

Southwest apologized and said it’s “a coaching opportunity” for the employee.

