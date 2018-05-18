Education · Sports

Adapted bowling team gets a proper send-off in Austin

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 18, 2018
0

What’s the best part about tournament time?

Towns that give a proper send-off to their kids. Like Austin did today.

And they're off! Good luck to the Adapted Bowling team at State! #AustinIsAthletics

Posted by Austin Public Schools on Friday, May 18, 2018

The Minnesota State High School League’s adapted bowling tournament is being held today Brunswick Zone in Brooklyn Park. It’s free.