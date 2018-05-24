A teacher retires. A choir sings. Everyone cries

Brian Johnson is retiring from Austin, Minn., public schools. For 31 years he’s been the choir director at the high school.
Former students showed up to join in the choir’s singing him into retirement at the choir’s spring concert last night. So many former students showed up, there was hardly anyone left in the audience by the time they took the stage.
You know how you know someone is a great teacher? They cry when they can’t be with students anymore.
“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to your family,” he told graduating seniors. “There will always be a piece of you here.”
