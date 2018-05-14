A parade to honor a disappearing fish

Billions of years from now, another civilization will come to what remains of earth and its archaeologists will uncover evidence of the Duluth smelt parade and come up with some fascinating conclusions about the species that once inhabited the planet.
The smelt are running into the rivers — but only at night — around Lake Superior, making smelt both a noun and a verb.
There aren’t as many smelt as there once were, thanks to the increase in lake trout.
But people still come out for the annual parade — as they did on Sunday in Canal Park — because what’s more Minnesotan that dressing up and paying homage to tiny fish?
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories but reflections , observations, and debate.