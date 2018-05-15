War

1,000 Words: The dead of Gaza

Bob CollinsBob Collins May 15, 2018
A mother’s grief is a universal language.

Leila al-Ghandour was 8 months old when she died today from tear gas during protests in Gaza.

Relatives of a Leila al-Ghandour, a Palestinian baby of 8 months who according to Gaza’s health ministry died of tear gas inhalation during clashes in East Gaza the previous day, hold her at the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on May 15, 2018. Mahmud Hams | AFP/Getty Images