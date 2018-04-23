What’s on MPR News today? 4/23/18

Monday April 23, 2018

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Can a marijuana extract fend off anxiety; the Macron visit to the U.S.; the week ahead at the Minnesota Capitol.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Stephanie Curtis hosts)

Author Ronan Farrow has claimed America has a “shoot first, ask questions later” diplomacy stretching back several administrations. With high-stakes meetings like that between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un fast approaching, how well is the American diplomacy machine operating? And is the State Department fulfilling its mission?

Guests: Uri Friedman, Emily Tamkin

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Cuba’s economic struggle is real. Can Communism prevail without a Castro in control?

Guests: Tomas Bilbao, managing director of Avila Strategies, a public affairs firm that assists corporations; Tim Padgett, Americas editor, WLRN Miami; Andy Gomez, professor and former director of the Institute for Cuban and Cuban-American Studies, University of Miami; Sarah Marsh, chief correspondent in Cuba, Reuters.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

The University of Minnesota, Morris is located on the land that was once an Indian boarding school. The students, through the campus’s Native American Student Success program, invited MPR news to participate in a discussion. About 20-30 native students came together in a talking circle and we spent the hour passing around a microphone.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

“Exposed: Dieselgate’s Impact on the Auto Industry and the Future of Personal Mobility.” From the Commonwealth Club’s “Climate One” series.

Guests: Margo Oge, former director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality at the EPA; Alberto Ayala who investigated the VW cheating scandal; Edward Niedermeyer, auto industry analyst at Autonocast.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

“Beychella” through the eyes of a mother and daughter.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Another prince is born in the UK.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

After months of public hearings, an administrative law judge is scheduled to issue her non-binding recommendation on whether the Public Utilities Commission should approve a certificate of need for Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 replacement. Also: Trump and Macron; e-scooters and dockless bikes flood cities; Amazon’s big government business.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The recent numbers might tell you that the economy is growing. But in the long run, it’s a whole different story, and democracy may be the problem behind our long-term economic woes.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The United States says that the suspected chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town of Douma, Syria, this month was part of a military push by President Bashar al-Assad’s government to break the will of the people still living there. One of them tells his story. Guest: Mahmoud Bwedany, who grew up in Douma and was there when Syrian forces attacked this month.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Pulitzer prize-winning poet Gregory Pardlo’s new memoir is “Air Traffic: A Memoir of Ambition and Manhood in America.” He talks about his father losing his job when Reagan broke the air traffic controllers union, joining the Marine reserves and then wanting out, and being on a reality TV show with his family.