Welcome to the dust bowl!

The Midwest, where just a few weeks after highways are closed because of a blizzard, dust storms cause havoc on the same roadways.
South Dakota:
A break in the dust storm. #SDwx #sddot pic.twitter.com/JpECjm0qz6
— Hand County Sheriff (@HandCoSheriff) April 29, 2018
Zero visibility from blowing dirt. There’s an overturned camper in that ditch. Slow, lights on, keep your distance. #sddot #sdwx pic.twitter.com/FzDaM2E6N1
— Hand County Sheriff (@HandCoSheriff) April 29, 2018
Nebraska:
1 person has died and more than a dozen people were hospitalized after dust storm causes pileup on I-80 near York: https://t.co/YjDufhtfil pic.twitter.com/NTGxfTgcO2
— OWH Cops Reporters (@OWHCrime) April 30, 2018