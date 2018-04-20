‘The Rock’ can’t make Stillwater’s prom

It was just another day at Stillwater Area High School. Come in. Sit down. Pull out the books. Get turned down for prom by a Hollywood star.

The Rock surprises SAHS student SAHS senior Katie Kelzenberg had quite the surprise this morning. She received a special message from actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Last week, Katie asked Johnson to prom via Twitter. Today he sent a special message via the morning announcements at school. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to accept her invite because he is shooting a movie in Hawaii. Instead, he rented out an entire theater for Katie and her friends, along with students from SAHS, to watch his latest movie Rampage. #PonyPride Posted by Stillwater Area High School on Friday, April 20, 2018

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn’t escort Katie Kelzenberg to prom, so he rented out a movie theater in Oakdale instead so Kelzenberg and her friends could go watch his latest movie, the Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports.