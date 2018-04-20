‘The Rock’ can’t make Stillwater’s prom

It was just another day at Stillwater Area High School. Come in. Sit down. Pull out the books. Get turned down for prom by a Hollywood star.
The Rock surprises SAHS student
SAHS senior Katie Kelzenberg had quite the surprise this morning. She received a special message from actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Last week, Katie asked Johnson to prom via Twitter. Today he sent a special message via the morning announcements at school. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to accept her invite because he is shooting a movie in Hawaii. Instead, he rented out an entire theater for Katie and her friends, along with students from SAHS, to watch his latest movie Rampage. #PonyPride
Posted by Stillwater Area High School on Friday, April 20, 2018
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson couldn’t escort Katie Kelzenberg to prom, so he rented out a movie theater in Oakdale instead so Kelzenberg and her friends could go watch his latest movie, the Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports.
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie… everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system… literally…RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly – you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps – the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍