‘Ice out’ season nears, more people try to walk on water

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office tried to explain the science of the sun angle in order to keep people off the ice.
That’s probably not going to work.
A clue that the ice isn’t safe? Water.
ICE RETRACTING…While we are likely weeks away from ice out as there is upwards of 30” of ice in some areas, ice…
Posted by Beltrami County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 25, 2018
(h/t: Julia Schrenkler)
