Ice out!!!

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 21, 2018
Actually, Summer comes early in Minnesota.

MPR social media savant Julia Schrenkler can prove it.

This winter pushed Minnesotans to the point that open water on the Mississippi = waterskiing on April 21! I stood on a snowbank to get this vid. Wish our friend Lyn was in the frame, she was waving and whooping to the crew out there.

Posted by Julia Schrenkler on Saturday, April 21, 2018