And now, this moment of decency

Here’s your daily dose of bittersweetness.

Sometimes we have to look a little harder than we should have to in order to find the humanity in the intersection of politicians and the media.

In Boston today, for example, there is this: The Massachusetts Gaming Commission held a seat for long-time radio reporter Lana Jones at its meeting.

It was a touching display of decency.

Jones, 63, collapsed and died of a ruptured aorta on Wednesday morning.