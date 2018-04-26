1,000 Words: This is what unity looks like

Germany’s Jewish community responded this week when a 21-year-old man wearing a Jewish skullcap, also called a kippa, was attacked by an assailant yelling “Yahudi!” — the Arabic word for Jew.

The victim told Deutsche Welle that he is actually an Israeli Arab who had donned the cap as an “experiment” to disprove a friend who warned that it had become unsafe to wear a kippa in Germany.

And so yesterday, Germans united.