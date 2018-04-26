Crime and Justice

1,000 Words: This is what unity looks like

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 26, 2018
Germany’s Jewish community responded this week when a 21-year-old man wearing a Jewish skullcap, also called a kippa, was attacked by an assailant yelling “Yahudi!” — the Arabic word for Jew.

The victim told Deutsche Welle that he is actually an Israeli Arab who had donned the cap as an “experiment” to disprove a friend who warned that it had become unsafe to wear a kippa in Germany.

And so yesterday, Germans united.

Muslim woman Iman Jamous fixes the Jewish kippah on her head during a demonstration against antisemitism in Germany in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) Muslim woman Samar Allaham, center, fixes the Jewish kippah on her head besides the Muslim woman Iman Jamous, right, during a demonstration against antisemitism in Germany in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)