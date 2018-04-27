1,000 Words: The death of Mona Lisa

Thanks to Scott Reyburn, of the New York Times, today’s 1,000 Words comes with words.

In his essay today, Reyburn says the Mona Lisa has ceased to exist as a work of art, imprisoned by its reputation as the greatest work of art in history. It is a photo op now, he writes.

Most of the people crowded around it in its Paris museum now merely take pictures of it, and this is the way the digital generation experiences art.

The goal is not so much to experience the art as it is to document that you were there.

The value of art is reduced by the ability to reproduce it, he says.