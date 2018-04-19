Politics

1,000 Words: The baby in the Senate

Bob CollinsBob Collins Apr 19, 2018
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., with her baby Maile Pearl Bowlsbey leaves the Senate floor after a voting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A baby was carried into the U.S. Senate today for the first time.

It’s 2018.