1,000 Words: preventing a suicide

Early this morning in Detroit, a man climbed to the edge of a bridge over Interstate 696 and threatened to jump. The highway below was closed and the state police asked 13 truckers to help out.
They did.
Michigan State Police
“That’s a practice we use if we have a jumper,” Sgt. Jason Brockdorff, from the local police department, said. “We try to do it every time, to lessen the distance someone would travel if they were to jump. Fortunately, that didn’t happen.”
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories but reflections , observations, and debate.