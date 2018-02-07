With simple gesture, St. Paul mayor offers path to civic unity

St. Paul’s new mayor, Melvin Carter, has provided a bit of a simple roadmap for untangling the gridlock of political America.

The lifelong DFLer went to a GOP caucus meeting last night, the Pioneer Press says. It’s a simple — and brilliant — gesture, so why haven’t such expressions of civic unity happened before?

“I’m your mayor, too,” Carter said to a few dozen Republican activists. “When it snows, the snowplows know no party.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tells St. Paul Republicans in Caucus room "I'm your mayor too… When it snows, the snow plows know no party." Chair says "in 20 years of doing this that's a first." pic.twitter.com/7M0maEJpsw — FredMelo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 7, 2018

In today’s America, we’re conditioned to start the day looking for a fight. Try to argue with Carter’s logic.

“In 20 years of doing this, that’s a first,” Mitch Berg, chair of the Senate District 65 GOP, said.