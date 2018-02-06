What’s on MPR News today? 2/6/18

Tuesday February 6, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

The Super Bowl cleanup; How much did it cost to host the Super Bowl? Olympic curler Aileen Geving; the launch of the Falcon Heavy; low-wage workers and sexual harassment; the Wall St. meltdown.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Where does the travel ban stand?here does the travel ban stand? President Trump made waves during his first few weeks in office by issuing a travel ban, temporarily barring residents from several Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States. The ban was quickly challenged. The details were changed and then challenged again. The third and most recent iteration of this ban will go before the Supreme Court i the spring.

Guest: Asha Rangappa, former FBI special agent and current analyst for CNN

9:20 a.m. – Danez Smith on the politics of poetry. Danez Smith said that a poet’s duty is “to make sure that there’s a record of what it meant to live, love, fight, rebel ad be.” Lately, Smith can’t talk about poetry without also addressing the political climate that surrounds it.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Paving the way for paid family leave. We look at today’s political landscape and whether signs point to now as the time to implement this change at the federal level. And we turn an economic lens on the issue with a discussion of how to fund federal paid family leave and how businesses, big and small, could be affected.

Guests: Tyrone Richardson, Capitol Hill labor reporter, Bloomberg Law; Rachel Greszler, research fellow in economics, budget and entitlements, The Heritage Foundation; Brigid Schulte, director of the Better Life Lab program and The Good Life Initiative at New America; Aparna Mathur , resident scholar in economic policy studies, American Enterprise Institute.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

Caucus primer. In advance of Tuesday’s precinct caucuses, Minnesota DFL and GOP party chairs join the program to talk about the details of caucusing.