What’s on MPR News today? 2/21/18

Wednesday February 21, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition (Phil Picardi hosts)

Anti-harassment efforts at the Minnesota Capitol; The 3M settlement; The 50th anniversary of 9-1-1; the Connecticut model for school safety examined; the Russian bot strategy; and the latest from the Olympics.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The influence of Billy Graham.

9:15 a.m. – Women in church leadership. Whether or not women should serve as pastors or spiritual leaders is something that the Christian community has long debated. So how are women viewed and treated by the church? And what should be done about it?

Guest: Rachel Held Evans, author of “A Year of Biblical Womanhood”; Lisa Sharon Harper, speaker, activist, author of “The Very Good Gospel.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

A review of Black Panther. It’s a movie with a message, but is Hollywood listening?

Guests: John Horn, host of “The Frame” on KPCC; Jamil Smith, contributor, Time Magazine; David Betancourt, staff writer, The Washington Post; Sherri Williams, assistant professor at the School of Communication; American University.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

Gov. Mark Dayton talks about his last year in office.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the America Abroad series: “Document Leaks: The Consequences of Revealing Secrets.” Madeleine Brand hosts.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Florida students converge on the state capitol to push for action in the week of last week’s killings.

Guest: Jaylene Kennedy, a senior, and the class president of Coral Glades High School, which is about a 10 minute drive from Marjory Stoneman Douglas;Ryan Deitsch, 18 year old senior and student journalist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The UN calls for a humanitarian pause in the fighting, as the bombardment of Eastern Ghouta in Syria continues unabated.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

NAFTA and Detroit; James Lankford on Russian bots.

7 p.m. – The World

TBD

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Actor Richard Jenkins talks with Dave Davies about his role in The Shape of Water, which earned him an Oscar nomination for supporting actor. Jenkins’ other films include The Visitor, Flirting with Disaster, Bone Tomahawk and the TV mini series Olive Kitteridge.