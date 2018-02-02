What’s on MPR News today? 2/2/18

Friday February 2, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Sex trafficking and the Super Bowl; how surge pricing affects Uber during the Super Bowl; MIA’s “Power and Beauty in China’s last dynasty” exhibit.

9 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The weekly roundtable. Plenty of people have been asking why the president would release classified information, over the objections of the Justice Department, without knowing what’s in it?

10 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Risking brain health when playing sports.

Guests: Dr. Uzma Samadani, associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota; Mike Grant, head coach at Eden Prairie High School, son of former Viking, Bud Grant; Ben Utecht, retired NFL player.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

GOP gubernatorial candidates. Minnesota’s party faithful will gather next Tuesday for precinct caucuses. The caucuses are, in many ways, the kickoff to what’s bound to be a big election year in Minnesota. In schools, community centers, and other places around the state, Minnesotans will discuss issues and ideas they think are important in the upcoming election. They’ll also cast a preference ballet for governor in a straw poll. Right now, there are at least three GOP and six DFL candidates in the race to replace retiring Gov. Mark Dayton.

Guests: Keith Downey, former state Republican Party chair, former state legislator from Edina, business consultant; Jeff Johnson, Hennepin County Commissioner, former legislator; Mary Giuliani Stephens, Woodbury mayor.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

“The End Zone.”, a documentary about the future of football, by Bill Littlefield, the host of “It’s Only a Game.” With concerns about concussions, where will the next generation of players come from?

1 p.m. – Science Friday

China is the world’s number one carbon polluter. But it’s also a world leader in clean energy and electric vehicles. Ira Flatow takes a look at China’s energy economy. Plus, what could be bad about more bees? The good and the bad of honeybee conservation.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; the release of the GOP memo; a review of media coverage of the memo story; Foles vs. Brady.

Plus: As concerns about road salt’s effect on the environment grow, how much should Minnesotans worry about the water coming out of our taps? In the short term, probably not much. But you don’t have to go far for a lesson on complacency. Cody Nelson looks at Madison, Wis., where drinking water contamination is already happening.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Actor, screenwriter, and director Greta Gerwig wrote and made her directing debut with the film Lady Bird, about a teenage girl trying to break away from her mother. It’s been nominated for five academy awards including best picture and directing. It stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalfe. Gerwig also co-wrote and starred in Frances Ha and Mistress America. And she costarred in 20th Century Women. (Rebroadcast)

8:30 p.m. – Director Dee Rees. Her film Mudbound is about two families: one black, one white in rural Mississippi circa World War II. It’s based on a novel of the same name by Hillary Jordan. Mudbound has been nominated for four academy awards including cinematography and adapted screenplay. Rees also made the semi-autobiographical film Pariah, and the Emmy Award winning HBO drama Bessie, about Bessie Smith starring Queen Latifah.