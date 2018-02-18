What’s on MPR News today? 2/19/18

Monday February 19, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Why aren’t people getting the HPV vaccine; inflation jitters; Susan Stamberg on Rembrandt self portraits; drinking treated wastewater; and the impact of mass tragedy.

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Gun sales. The AR-15 is easier to buy than a handgun in some places. Sales have soared, as have concerns from gun control advocates.

Gunmen have used weapons like the AR-15 in the last five mass shootings, including in Parkland, Florida. What’s behind this polarizing but popular product? And how is it affecting the gun violence debate?

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The history of slavery. Slavery played a major role in America’s development. How should schools teach children about it? One recent textbook referred to slaves as ‘workers’ … which suggests some schools still struggle to talk about slavery. It’s hard history – is there an easy fix? And what’s at stake if it’s not figured out?

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

Minnesota’s legislative leaders join MPR News Host Mike Mulcahy for a discussion about the upcoming legislative session.

Guests: Paul Gazelka, GOP Senate Majority Leader, R-Nisswa; Kurt Daudt

GOP House Speaker, R-Zimmerman, Melissa Hortman, DFL House Minority Leader, DFL-Brooklyn Park, Jeff Hayden, state senator, DFL-Minneapolis.

11:50 a.m. – The Political Junkie, Ken Rudin.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The Presidents Club.” Neal Conan interviews Nancy Gibbs and Michael Duffy, the co-authors of “The Presidents Club: Inside the World’s Most Exclusive Fraternity.” It’s a look at 70 years of competition, co-operation and compassion among Presidents and their predecessors.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

TBA

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Paid leave proposals at the federal level; Florida schools prepare to reopen; the immigration debate in Georgia; and all politics isn’t local.

7 p.m. – The World

How Asian women lured to the United States wind up in sex work and traded by traffickers through a network of illicit massage parlors and bodywork spas.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

We mark the 50th anniversary of the first national broadcast of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood on public TV. We have a tribute, and listen back to Terry’s 1988 interview with Fred Rogers. Also, actor Doug Jones, who plays the sea creature in the Oscar nominated film, The Shape of Water.