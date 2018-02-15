What’s on MPR News today? 2/15/18

Thursday February 15, 2018

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

MN flu update; The Florida school shooting; Planet Money on art havens.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to New York Times Book Review editor Pamela Paul and Gene Luen Yang, National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, about how to raise a reader.

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

The Florida shooting

10 a.m.- Special coverage

Live coverage of President Trump’s address to the nation

11 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Baltimore has a problem with cops and robbers. Some of the cops are robbers, too. The latest scandal exposed officers acting like a gang stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from drug dealers and keeping the cash.

Guests: Brandon Soderberg Managing editor and news editor, Baltimore Beat; Neill Franklin Executive director, Law Enforcement Against Prohibition (LEAP), retired major, Maryland State Police Department; Michael Wood Jr., former Baltimore police officer and author of “Crimes and Punishments in the 21st Century.”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the Commonwealth Club’s “Climate One” series: “EPA Then and Now.” What has happened to the EPA since its founding in 1970 with bi-partisan support? Guests are former EPA staff scientist Lynda Deschambault, former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy, and science historian Benjamin Franta

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The latest from Florida; The Gaza Strip nears a breaking point; The importance of the movie, Black Panther.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Ethiopia prime minister resigns, a new president of South Africa, and the latest from Florida.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

St. Paul teachers contract is revealed; a hearing for U of M basketball player Reggie Lynch; the Florida shooting; Bob Mondello’s review of “Black Panther”; and an Olympian mom.

7 p.m. – The World

American craft beers have done well overseas. But it’s not easy to keep beer fresh while it crosses the ocean. How a Brooklyn brand is doing a brisk export business, while other American craft beers choose to stay home.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

A look at President Trump’s anti-immigration policies and how he’s used MS 13 to justify them. And a discussion of what MS 13 is, and how it was originally formed. Terry talks with Jonathan Blizter, a New Yorker staff writer who covers immigration.