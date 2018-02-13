What’s on MPR News today/ 2/13/18

February , 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate. Numerous pledge drive breaks scheduled)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Results of two special elections in the Legislature;The flaws of emergency alerts; another look at the Obamas’ portraits; and a Karachi literary festival.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Patrice Banks is a self-described “former auto airhead” who now runs Girls Auto Clinic, a Philadelphia-area repair shop and salon that caters to women. In her new book, “Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide,” Banks shares tips for everything from maintaining your ride to finding a fair deal at the mechanic. She spoke with MPR News host Kerri Miller about her transformation. (Rebroadcast)

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Where is the “Me Too” movement headed? In just the last few months, untold numbers of women have spoken up about sexual harassment at work. This profound cultural shift is raising some concerns about keeping abusers accountable, and maintaining due process. Does “Me Too” have further to go, or does it sometimes go too far?

11 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Living in Color. Few TV shows diversified comedy like “In Living Color.” Megastars like Jamie Foxx and Jim Carrey got their big breaks through characters like “Ugly Wanda” and “Fire Marshall Bill.” Could a program like “In Living Color” make it today? We’ll ask David Piesner, author of the new book “Homey Don’t Play That!”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

John Dickerson of CBS News interviews presidential historian Jon Meacham at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival: “Might the Past Inform Our Future?” They discussed the character and temperament of our presidents past and present. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham believes a knowledge of history is essential for successful leadership.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on tackling opioids.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Minnesota hospitals have a shortage of IV bags; the Minneapolis man who won’t let cursive die; Criminalizing nuisance crimes; Fighting fires without water; Immigrants and Christianity; and rancher music and Mexican identity.

7 p.m. – The World

Offshore wind. One of the cleanest ways of producing electricity has finally become affordable. Britain poured money into offshore wind power. So did private investors. And they’ve brought down the cost.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Since being forced from the White House and fired from Breitbart, Steve Bannon is still trying to effect policy in the White House and national politics. Terry Gross talks with Joshua Green, whose bestselling book, Devil’s Bargain, about Bannon’s influence on Trump has just been published in paperback with a new preface.