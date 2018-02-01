What’s on MPR News today? 2/1/18

Thursday February 1, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

Until 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Matt Sepic reports on Super Bowl security; Family members of those killed by police come to Minneapolis; Dan Kraker has the story of the reopening of the NorShor Theater.

Plus: Yellen leaves the Fed; Susan Stamberg on the Sweat of their Face; the Nunes memo; and a crackdown in Kenya.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

What’s the secret to a successful relationship? Clinical psychologist and author, Daphne de Marneffe, suggests that you learn how to fight. It is important to establish a healthy way to communicate when the two of you disagree.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

If you don’t like the Democrats or the Republicans, there are other options. The last election was the best ever for the Libertarian Party.

Guest: Libertarian Party chairman Nick Sarwark.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Tom Weber (Mike Mulcahy hosts)

How to be a supportive parent. Students are likely to experience awkward or unpleasant obstacles throughout their educational careers. Whether it’s a bad grade, an embarrassing social interaction or a disagreement with a teacher, it’s hard for parents to know when to intervene and when to step back.

Guests: Susan Walker, associate professor in the Department of Family Social Science at the University of Minnesota; Monica Potter, program director for Early Childhood and Parenting Education for Robbinsdale Area Schools.

11:45 a.m. We’re just three days away from the big game – and Justin Timberlake’s halftime show. In advance of that performance, we will replay Tom Weber’s piece about the (cheesy) halftime show performed the last time Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

“Why is protest so controversial in sports?” A panel discussion recorded this week at the University of Minnesota. The speakers are U of M sociology professor Doug Hartmann, conservative blogger Scott Johnson, and Air Force veteran Frank White, the RBI coordinator at the Minnesota Twins, and curator of the Minnesota Black Baseball Project.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Two deaths that sparked new life in a movement led by Martin Luther King. It’s been 50 years since the Memphis sanitation workers strike. The Takeaway talks to one of the original strikers.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Warnings from GOP legislators that Muslim voters plan to “infiltrate” Republican caucuses appear to have galvanized Muslim efforts to get out the caucus vote. Riham Feshir will have the story.

Also: All about the exotic species of Philadelphia sports fans; moonlighting out of student debt; the Super Bowl and the flu epidemic; and Justin Timberlake.

7 p.m. – The World

Losing sleep over the civil war in Yemen. A lab technician in Michigan is also running social media for a separatist group that’s taken control of the second-largest city in Yemen. While her family is in bed, she’s on Twitter.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Garrett Graff discusses special counsel Robert Mueller. Graff is the author of a book about Mueller and his tenure as FBI director, The Threat Matrix: Inside Robert Mueller’s FBI and the Global War on Terror. His most recent book is Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself – While the Rest of Us Die. Graff is a former editor at Politico Magazine.