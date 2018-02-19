The threat to our safety on the road: Truckers

A driver of an SUV in Inver Grove Heights was pretty lucky last week. He saw what was about to fly off a dump truck and envelope his vehicle, so he slowed down before it landed.

But the incident highlights an ongoing problem of the flotsam and jetsam that flies out of trucks, whose drivers ignore the law requiring their loads be properly secured.

And, also typically, you’ll note the truck driver was nowhere to be found.

Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A large piece of heavy duty plastic flew off a dump truck on Wednesday and engulfed this SUV on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights. A trooper happened to be behind the vehicle and caught the incident on his dash cam. The driver said he saw what was about to happen and slowed down so he could pull over. Another reminder why it’s so important to keep your eyes on the road and off of your phone. It’s also important to secure objects in a truck or trailer to avoid a potentially deadly situation. Posted by Minnesota State Patrol on Friday, February 16, 2018

Kudos, by the way, to the other drivers who paid attention to the law requiring them to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles. At least someone knows how to drive responsibly around here.