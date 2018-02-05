The Super Bowl payoff: A kind word

Really, is there anything more we wanted out of the Super Bowl than this tweet from a Sports Illustrated icon?

MINNEAPOLIS-At MSP. Wanted to to tell the people of Minnesota how awesome you are. For 8 days, you all welcomed the world. Woman in security just said, “I hope you had a wonderful time and come back.” From ice-fishing to Fulton Brewery to Pizzeria Lola, a great week. Thank you. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 5, 2018

King’s ice-fishing video on Prior Lake, by the way, was a classic.