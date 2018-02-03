The out-of-towners go snowmobiling

The “Deadspin Idiots”, headed by former Minnesotan Drew Magary, are working hard to savor the stereotype of Minnesotans. The other day they went ice fishing. In today’s video, snowmobiling in St. Bonifacius. We’re guessing they’re the only national media venturing more than two miles outside of the Mall of America cocoon the out-of-town scribes are in.
Perhaps on the day after the Super Bowl, they’ll provide a “saying goodbye” video.
They appeared to be sober, so they didn’t get the experience exactly Minnesotan, but close enough.
