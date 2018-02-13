Sting, the lonely library dog, is now the cat’s meow

Who’s a good dog?

Sting. Sting is a good dog.

And there he was last week, on duty at the White Bear Lake Library, waiting for kids to show up to read to him.

Nobody showed up, apparently.

Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight. If you know of a 4 to 8yr old… Posted by John Muellner on Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Sting — and his human, John Muellner of Hugo — volunteer with the library’s Paws to Read program which encourages 4- to 8-year-olds to read to a pup.

Explain yourselves, White Bear Lake area 4-to-8-year-olds. How can you not sign up to read to Sting?

Oh, you had your chance. Now, good luck getting in on this sweet gig.

The Ramsey County Library system says Mueller’s post went viral and now Sting’s calendar is full through April.