Professor apologizes for wishing Trump dead

If you’re smart enough to become a university professor, you ought to be smart enough not to wish the president of the United States dead when giving a lecture.

But that’s what Barry Bluestone, a professor of political economy, did and when his since-removed lecture was posted online, it was Bluestone in the line of fire, the Boston Globe says.

“Sometimes I want to just see him impeached other times, quite honestly — I hope there are no FBI agents here — I wouldn’t mind seeing him dead,” he said in a lecture on — wait for it — the rule of law.

He was responding to a question about the way forward for the country.

Northeastern University, which employs Bluestone, was unamused, though helpless to do much more than issue a statement.

“The university and its leaders steadfastly oppose violence in all its forms. While faculty members are free to express controversial opinions, the university cannot provide a public platform for comments that could be construed to condone violence. As a result, we have decided to take down the video of this event.”

Over to you, professor.

“That would be as bad as he is,” Bluestone said in response to a Globe question about assassination. “That’s not how we change things in this country.”

“What I should have said is, ‘I would love to see him disappear, I’d like him out of the White House,’” he said.