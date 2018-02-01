Lessons from the kids of Detroit Lakes

Here’s today’s daily dose of sweetness, but you’ll have to wait for it.

Plastic bags make lousy blindfolds.

It’s unlikely, of course, that any of the kids who used them as blindfolds during a game of musical chairs as part of the Detroit Lakes schools’ Snoball week were going to die of suffocation. But some parents are reportedly pretty upset now that a picture of the event on Tuesday has circulated, Detroit Lakes Online says.

The bags weren’t tied, but it was still a bad idea, as the apology from the school department attests.

The District understands the concern and it apologizes for the way the event was conducted,” the statement from Detroit Lakes Superintendent Doug Froke read. “The District will evaluate the matter, including conversations with our students and staff and make adjustments for future events as warranted. Our goal was to celebrate school spirit and we’ll continue to enjoy the activities of Snoball week.”

It’s an interesting story and it might be tempting to stop there and let the Internet do its thing.

But it shouldn’t take away from Snoball Week, because there are some pretty cool things happening in the district’s schools.

Fourth-graders are going to meet Thomas Morestead, the New Orleans Saints punter who is turning over money his foundation received from Vikings fans for his sportsmanship during the Saints’ playoff game against the Vikings.

Why? Because the kids raised $54 for the foundation, which will benefit Children’s Hospital.

Mr. Alton's 4th Graders inspired What You Give Will Grow! #detroitlakes #whatyougivewillgrow Posted by Detroit Lakes Public Schools on Friday, January 19, 2018

The Detroit Lake Schools have adopted a “Soaring Kindness” theme, challenging students to show random acts of kindness. The third-graders, for example, read stories to kindergarteners.

Act 1: "For our first act, a group of boys took time to read books to some kindergarten classes." Posted by Detroit Lakes Public Schools on Friday, January 26, 2018

What can the rest of us learn from the kids of Detroit Lakes? Anything is possible.