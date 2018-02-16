For students, smartphones are a lifeline in school shootings

Alana Koer, 41, of Parkland, Fla., shows text messages she received from her son the day before, during a community vigil at Pine Trails Park, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Koer’s son Kai Koer, 17, survived the attack by Nikolas Cruz, a former student who was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. Brynn Anderson | AP
Let’s get rid of all the rules that prevent students in school from having their smartphones with them at all times.
In the current reality, they’re a lifeline. That much seems obvious after the school shooting in Florida.
The story of the shooting can be told in the text messages between student Sam Zeif, and his little brother, Matthew.
The messages were about the same between Kaitlin Carbocci and her sister, the Boston Globe says.
