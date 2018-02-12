Erasing Keillor

Garrison Keillor has been erased from the University of Minnesota’s “Scholar’s Walk,” a tribute to famous alumni.

The Minnesota Daily says the plaque was removed after Keillor, a 1966 grad, was accused of sexual misconduct late last year.

The Daily’s article suggests no one wants to talk about the decision.

When asked for more information on the decision, a University spokesperson deferred comment to a company based in McNamara Alumni Center that manages Scholars Walk. When reached for comment, the company deferred comment to a University spokesperson.

A company spokesman told the Star Tribune, however, the plaque came down in mid-January.

“I was never a scholar. The plaque was an embarrassment,” Keillor told the Star Tribune in an email. “I’m a writer. We don’t need plaques, we have books.”

Keillor’s work on the MPR website disappeared after the allegations. American Public Media said Keillor owned the rights to the work.