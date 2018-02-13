Colleagues’ gift ends four-hour walk to work

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Trenton Lewis, 21, of Little Rock, Ark., is supposed to be at his job loading trucks for UPS at 4 a.m. So he starts walking around midnight.

He doesn’t have a car, but he’s never missed a shift and never been late.

“I had music in my head. I was just walking, not worried about nothing, I was just moving my feet,” Lewis tells KATV. “[My job] got more important to me. When I had my daughter, I knew I had to step up. I didn’t have a job when she was born.”

Some of his colleagues at work found out about his dedication. So they bought him a car.