Cold enough for you? Yeah, us too.

Hi there, visitors. Welcome to our state.

Before you unpack, please understand that one of the reasons why the locals — who love the cold, they say — are talking about how terribly cold it is today is so that you’ll think highly of our ability to ignore the cold and pretend we love it so much we dread the coming summer. Just humor us; it’s a thing.

Minnesota Public Radio today released a video — the first in a series, apparently — with a reminder that we’re really not the “glacial hell”, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution described us this week.

But, trust me, we understand why it thinks so.

There are quite a few MPR News staffers in that video. They’ll spend the day inside. Minnesotans aren’t stupid.