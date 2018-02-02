‘As God is my witness,’ the chickens of Ridgeland, Wis., will fly

Sorry, animal lovers, but the Pioneer Days in Ridgeland, Wis. — just south of Barron — is going on as scheduled in two weeks, and that includes the greased pig contest and the chicken-throwing competition.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office reports on Facebook that it’s been getting plenty of calls protesting the events, which include throwing chickens from a one-story building.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several telephone calls regarding the upcoming Pioneer Day in… Posted by Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

None of the complaints the sheriff has received came from the locals, according to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.

Seventy-six thousand people have signed a petition calling on organizers to cancel the two events.

But they’ve been going on for 36 years, one organizer says.

“We’ve been through this before,” he said.