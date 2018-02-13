Sports

An idea for a winter sport: Skycling

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 13, 2018
Oh, like skating and bicycling at the same time is any crazier than some of the “sports” in the Winter Olympics.

Relay

Sometimes it’s hard to decide what sport to do, or who gets to go for a bike ride. Today was not one of those days… #exploremn Visit Duluth

Posted by Day Tripper of Duluth on Monday, February 12, 2018