A plea to ‘do something’ falls on deaf ears

If the slaughter of children cannot bring a nation together, can anything?
The aftermath of the Florida massacre this year has further separated the non-United States into “so somethings” and “do nothings.”
CBS Sunday Morning commentator Faith Salie ended today’s broadcast with a plea to do something about the unchecked murders of children.
“This generation of young people — kids who have to perform ‘active shooter drills’ at school — has been mocked for its sensitivity, for needing “trigger warnings.” How can we blame them when they are not safe from actual triggers?
“No,” the “do nothings” replied.
"Do Something" about alcohol. Many more young kids are killed in alcohol related incidents than gun related incidents and school shootings. School shootings are just more dramatic. Speak the truth.
— David r Bowles (@DrBow31) February 18, 2018