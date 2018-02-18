A plea to ‘do something’ falls on deaf ears

If the slaughter of children cannot bring a nation together, can anything?

The aftermath of the Florida massacre this year has further separated the non-United States into “so somethings” and “do nothings.”

CBS Sunday Morning commentator Faith Salie ended today’s broadcast with a plea to do something about the unchecked murders of children.

“This generation of young people — kids who have to perform ‘active shooter drills’ at school — has been mocked for its sensitivity, for needing “trigger warnings.” How can we blame them when they are not safe from actual triggers?

“No,” the “do nothings” replied.