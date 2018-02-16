A baseball star’s wisdom in the aftermath of a school shooting

“The cameras are going to move on, the demands of everyday life will intrude again, classes are going to resume, the seasons are going to change, the sun is going to come up, and all we’ll have is each other.”

With that speech to a grieving community last night, Chicago Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, showed why sports figures shouldn’t “stay in their lane.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum @ARizzo44 joins the Parkland community in mourning at tonight’s vigil. pic.twitter.com/MXwx0vHGBU — MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2018

(h/t: Luke Taylor)